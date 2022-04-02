Editorial staff
Ethnic division a no-no for SA

Ramaphosa pointed out there were many tribal slogans uttered or daubed around KZN during the unrest.

President Cyril Ramaphosa testifying on Friday at the SAHRC’s investigative hearings into the 2021 July unrest in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
Throughout its history – but particularly during the ’60s and ’70s, as Africa threw off the yoke of colonialism – the ANC has opposed tribalism and, in reality, out of all the liberation movements on the continent, ethnic mobilisation has been almost nonexistent in its ranks. No one ethnic group has been able to take control of the ANC and the prospect of a tribal civil war has always seemed ludicrous in SA. That was until the riots of July last year. In an especially forthright way at the SA Human Rights Commission hearings yesterday, President Cyril Ramaphosa dealt with...

