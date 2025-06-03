WhatsApp group linked to July 2021 unrest lands four in court

The Hawks confirmed that more arrests are imminent.

The Roodepoort Magistrates Court has granted R1 500 bail each to four suspects who appeared for incitement to commit public violence in connection with the July 2021 unrest.

Bekuyise Cebekhulu, 58, from KwaZulu-Natal; Jimmy Sibeko, 44; Busisiwe Skhosana, 52; and Bogadi Mahisa, 49, from Gauteng, made their first appearance before the court on Tuesday morning.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) authorised arrest warrants for the suspects, who then handed themselves over through their legal representatives.

Bail for suspected instigators of July 2021 unrest

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said they arrested the four suspects in connection with the unrest that took place in July 2021.

The unrest in 2021 resulted in more than 350 people losing their lives and cost R50 billion in damages.

The protests, violence, and looting erupted across the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng provinces following the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma.

ALSO READ: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla wants terrorism charges dropped as trial dates set

Hawks’ spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the suspects, who were allegedly supporters of Zuma, participated in a WhatsApp group named ZUMA REAL ACTIVIST 100% and other chat groups on the platform.

“They’d post inciting messages which it is believed to have led to the public violence as well as the looting of retail stores in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal at the time,” Mogale said.

The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime, Crimes Against the State (CATS) in Gauteng carried out extensive investigations.

Accused of fuelling the unrest through WhatsApp messages

Upon completion of the investigations, the DPP decided to prosecute those who posted messages which led to the unrest.

The Roodepoort Magistrates Court granted Cebekhulu, Sibeko, Skhosana and Mahisa bail of R1 500 each. The suspects are expected to appear in court again on 2 July.

Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, welcomed the arrests and commended the investigating team.

ALSO READ: Will your insurance cover loss and damage due to civil unrest?

“DPCI shall continue to secure in court the attendance of anyone against whom sufficient evidence of committing a national priority offence is obtained, without fear, favour or prejudice,” Maj Gen Kadwa said.

The Hawks confirmed that more arrests are imminent.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla charged with terrorism

The former president’s daughter and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is also a suspect.

She appeared at the Durban Magistrate’s Court in January.

In January last year, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) found there was no discernible connection between Zuma’s incarceration and the violent unrest that occurred in July 2021.

The SAHRC concluded that the timing of the events of the July unrest “coincided” with Zuma’s jailing and, therefore, “it could not find evidence to link the two events”.

NOW READ: July unrest: Ex-security guard sentenced to 20 years in jail for killing Verulam father