Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
20 Apr 2022
5:50 am
Editorials

KZN Floods: South Africans won’t let political hyenas steal our spirit

Editorial staff

South Africans fully expect government to steal aid money meant for flood victims, but that hasn't stopped them from finding a way to help.

Photo: Gift of the Givers
When Charlize Theron tweeted a plea for donations to her foundation to help relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal, it was sad, but understandable, to see many replies from local people urging her not to give the money to our government institutions. Do we expect our aid money to be stolen? Yes, we do. And that is born out of the experience of the looting of Covid money – which should have gone to vital personal protective equipment for health workers. The ANC’s connected cadres were drawn to the smell of money like hyenas and vultures to a rotting carcass. Also Read:...

Read more on these topics