KZN Floods: South Africans won’t let political hyenas steal our spirit

When Charlize Theron tweeted a plea for donations to her foundation to help relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal, it was sad, but understandable, to see many replies from local people urging her not to give the money to our government institutions.

Do we expect our aid money to be stolen? Yes, we do. And that is born out of the experience of the looting of Covid money – which should have gone to vital personal protective equipment for health workers.

The ANC’s connected cadres were drawn to the smell of money like hyenas and vultures to a rotting carcass.

That this might be happening again was reinforced by claims that KZN ANC councillors were diverting water tankers to their constituencies. Premier Sihle Zikalala was unconvincing in his attempt to shoot down allegations that another tanker had been sent to deliver water to his home.

It is to be welcomed, then, that private donations can be made to the Solidarity Fund, which also disbursed billions of Rands in government and private money during the Covid crisis.

However, the fact that many ordinary people are making donations to the Gift of the Givers – a hard-working organisation which has helped all in need, without favour, across the world for many years – is yet another indication of the high level of mistrust of our government.

Seeing ordinary volunteers, as well as professional rescue and police personnel, put their lives on the line to save and help others, as well as reclaim bodies, is a heartening indication that the spirit of ubuntu is still alive and well in South Africa, notwithstanding the efforts of politicians and others to strangle it.

The way we handle this latest crisis – after Covid and the July riots last year – will show whether we have the right stuff to be a leading nation.