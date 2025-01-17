Saps tender corruption case against controversial businessman Kishene Chetty postponed

The PPE tender fraud and corruption case against controversial business executive Kishene Chetty and his co-accused has been postponed to await the outcome of another corruption matter and to have the two cases combined.

The Pretoria Regional Court on Thursday postponed the matter to 24 March 2025.

Charges

Chetty and 12 of his co-accused in the matter are facing charges of forgery, uttering, fraud and theft relating to the procurement of toners for the South African Police Service (Saps) in Mpumalanga and Eastern Cape province.

Henry Mamothame, spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), said the offence is alleged to have taken place between 2015 and 2015, resulting to a loss of over R800 000 to the Saps.

“Amongst the accused are Saps officials who allegedly colluded with the companies involved for the awarding of the tender while knowing that falsified documents were being provided by these companies.

“The companies involved in the matter are Bambanani Marketing and Projects, Baroma Construction and Office Consumables, Super Stationery Distributors, Sifikile Furniture and Projects and Vatika and Projects. Investigations by IDAC has led to Chetty being charged in other matters which are currently before courts for alleged corruption involving millions within the South African Police Service,” Mamothame said.

R56m police vehicle branding fraud case

The matter emanates from another R56 million tender fraud case, wherein procurement documents were allegedly tampered with in a tender meant for the branding of police vehicles.

Falsified quotations were allegedly provided to the South African Police Service (Saps).

In this case, Chetty and 40 of his co-accused are facing 456 charges that include racketeering, fraud, corruption, theft, forgery and money laundering in relation to the matter.

Among the accused are police officials who allegedly participated in the fraudulent processing of this tender, and 22 companies and their directors.

The former head of police supply chain management, Lieutenant General Ramahlapi Mokwena and three brigadiers are also among the accused in this matter.

