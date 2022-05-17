Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
17 May 2022
5:30 am
Editorials

RET faction applying Bell Pottinger’s tacts to box Ramaphosa

Editorial staff

The RET people, loyal to former president Jacob Zuma, are feeling the noose of accountability tightening on them.

Among those who came to give support to former president Jacob Zuma is KwaZulu Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and the ANC's Tony Yengeni. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency/Pool
When it wasn’t looting or enabling its friends the Guptas to loot, the “radical economic transformation” (RET) faction of the ANC was learning valuable lessons from its paid spin doctors, London-based PR firm Bell Pottinger. And the major application of that learning seems to be in the need to use both conventional and social media to carry on the attack against its enemy, President Cyril Ramaphosa. He has pledged to clean up the party, and the country, on many levels. ALSO READ: NPA needs R750 million to respond to the Zondo commission The RET people, loyal to former president Jacob Zuma,...

Read more on these topics