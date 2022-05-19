Editorial staff
19 May 2022
Shaker and mover Elon Musk’s question gets real

Editorial staff

Musk appeared to back away from his R702 billion bid for Twitter, pending his questions about how many users of the platform are real or fake.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives at the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on 2 May 2022 in New York. Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP
Despite being the richest man in the world, Elon Musk doesn’t seem to do what he does merely to make money. He seems to make statements and take actions to shake up the status quo … be it technologically, politically or socially. His Tesla electric cars were a riposte to the “can’t-be-done” cynics who couldn’t see the looming automotive revolution coming. His ventures into space proved what many experts thought impossible – producing a reusable launch vehicle which returned to its pad at the end of the mission. So, perhaps it is best to view Musk’s latest headline-grabbing foray –...

