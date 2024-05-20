WATCH: ‘When judges hate you, they sentence you even when you have no case’ – Zuma

Zuma told supporter that South Africa’s laws needs to change.

With the Constitutional Court expected to rule on Jacob Zuma’s eligibility to serve in Parliament as an MP for his uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party on Monday, the former president has taken a swipe on the judiciary saying the country’s laws need to be overhauled.

Zuma was addressing thousands of MK party supporters at Orlando Stadium in Soweto this past weekend.

With the former president expected to learn whether he can legally be barred from standing as a candidate in the country’s May 29 general election, the decision by the Apex could have deep implications on the result with observers fearing violent unrest if the decision goes against the former president.

Watch Jacob Zuma addressing MK party supporters at Orlando Stadium in Soweto saying judges “hate” him

[WATCH] "When judges hate you, they sentence you even when you have no case." – MK Party leader Jacob Zuma delivering their election manifesto at the Orlando Stadium. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/pumVqunczc May 18, 2024

Attacking judiciary

Zuma told the reported 37 000 strong MK supporters that judges “hate” him.

“Have you seen what the judges do when they hate you, they sentence you even when you have no case. That’s not their job.”

Zuma also told supporter that South Africa's needs to change.

“I’ve said this before – we are governed by laws that even our ancestors don’t recognise. We are governed by Roman-Dutch law. Why do we allow this to happen? We must put an end to it and have African laws,” Zuma said.

Zuma left ANC in mess

Meanwhile, African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Fikile Mbalula told supporters in the Eastern Cape that Zuma left the governing party in a “mess.”

Addressing ANC supporters at a rally in Mlungisi, Komani on Sunday, Mbalula referring to Zuma said the ANC would never be destroyed by a “dishonest person who was given an opportunity to lead the country for nine years, and wasted it.”

“He [Zuma] never did what the ANC instructed him to do, instead he left us in a mess…When we decided to recall him, he asked for reasons, yet he knew why. Why was the ANC going to keep someone who was facing criminal charges?

“Now, he says it is Ramaphosa [who decided he be recalled], yet he brought us Ramaphosa, who was busy with his businesses,” Mbalula said.

