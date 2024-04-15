‘We have no problem with white people’ − Malema



Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said the party has no problem with white people.

Malema made the remarks during his Town Hall meeting in Lenasia on Saturday.

The red berets leader took the party’s message of nationalisation, eradicating crime, load shedding and Israel’s attack on Gaza to residents of Lenasia addressing their concerns ahead of the national and provincial elections on 29 May.

Carl Niehaus

Speaking about white people, Malema referred to former African National Congress (ANC) veteran and African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta) leader Carl Niehaus.

He said having Niehaus top of the EFF‘s list should tell white people that the party has no problems with white people.

“That’s why we even vote for them to go to Parliament to represent the EFF.”

Malema has historically ignited tension with white people over his “Kill the Boer” chant.

The EFF leader repeated the chant at his party’s 10th anniversary celebration at FNB Stadium, drawing fresh outrage.

Kill the Boer

Malema’s chants irked South African-born tech billionaire and owner of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk, claiming the red berets leader was calling for the “genocide of the 4 million whites living in South Africa”.

While Malema was yet to respond to the latest comments by Musk, reacting to a similar claim earlier this year, EFF MP and national spokesperson Vuyani Pambo told The Citizen that Musk was “panicking” about the outcome of the country’s 2024 elections.

Niehaus to man

Niehaus is among the top candidates on the EFF’s list of people headed to the National Assembly after the polls.

The EFF’s candidate list shows Niehaus sitting pretty at number 27.

Niehaus, who is an ardent supporter of former president Jacob Zuma was booted out of the ANC in December 2022, but he later resigned from the party despite his expulsion.

After Niehaus’ departure from the ANC for good, he established Areta, which at the time he stated it was not a political party, before joining the EFF.

