Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
20 May 2022
4:15 am
Editorials

R22 million Flag debacle shows the ANC’s poor attitude toward governance

Editorial staff

The Cabinet somehow did not think that Minister Mthethwa’s plan for the flag to be a symbol of “national unity” would attract any criticism.

Photo: Twitter
The “fire pool mentality” is alive and thriving within the upper ranks of the ANC, if this week’s fiasco of the R22 million flag and its 100m-high flagpole is anything to go by. This mental aberration seems to afflict leaders of our ruling party when they have to explain yet more wasteful spending (or outright looting … there’s not much to choose between the two) to citizens who daily, struggle to just put food on the table. It would seem a comrade (or comrades, in the case of the Cabinet) comes up with an excuse which seems, in his or...

Read more on these topics