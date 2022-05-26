Editorial staff
Scary gun violence should be kept away from children

Mass killings at schools and elsewhere seem to be increasing in America – and most ascribe that to the ready availability of firearms.

In the United States, you may not legally purchase alcohol until you are 21 but you can, at age 18, buy a semiautomatic assault rifle. That is what one 18-year-old in Texas did – and then used the gun to kill 19 children and two adults at a school. Mass killings at schools and elsewhere seem to be increasing in America – and most ascribe that to the ready availability of firearms. After a similar school shooting in Scotland in 1986, the UK introduced harsh gun laws … and there has not been a school shooting since. Watch: Texas school...

