R27k in cash found in Walter Sisulu University vice-chancellor’s car after fatal shooting

The university's deputy vice-chancellor was killed on Thursday.

Walter Sisulu University gate at Butterworth Campus in East London on 22 January 2020. Picture: Gallo Images / Sino Majangaza

A large sum of money was discovered in the vehicle of a Walter Sisulu University (WSU) senior staff member who was fatally shot, while Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane raised alarm over the continued violence at the institution.

WSU’s deputy vice-chancellor for institutional support and development, Sinethemba Mpambane, was killed at the university’s Mthatha campus on Thursday.

He was reportedly shot multiple times while seated in his vehicle near the entrance of the Nkululekweni facility.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has since deployed extensive resources, with forensic experts and detectives investigating the secured crime scene.

Walter Sisulu University condemns fatal shooting

In a statement issued on Friday, the university stated that it was “deeply shaken by this tragic event” and extended condolences to Mpambane’s family.

The institution confirmed that a full investigation into the killing is underway.

“WSU condemns this heinous act in the strongest possible terms and demands that those responsible face the full might of the law,” the statement read.

WSU vice-chancellor and principal, Rushiella Songca praised Mpambane as an “exceptional leader and hard worker”.

“His untimely passing leaves a void that will be deeply felt. We stand together in this dark moment, as we mourn this tragic loss,” Songca said.

“Walter Sisulu University appeals to the community for calm and unity during this difficult time.”

Higher Education Minister reacts

Minister Nkabane also expressed concern that Mpambane’s death occurred just weeks after the killing of WSU student Sisonke Mbolekwa on the same campus.

“The recurrence of such violence within an institution of higher learning is deeply troubling.

“The minister is profoundly disturbed that yet another life has been lost under violent circumstances at a university,” read a statement from the Higher Education Ministry.

Nkabane’s spokesperson, Camagwini Mavovana, indicated that the minister would meet with Songca and the university’s council chairperson, Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, to review campus security protocols and identify urgent safety measures.

“The safety and well-being of students and staff must be prioritised at all times. The academic community cannot thrive in an environment characterised by fear and violence.

“Institutions of higher learning must remain sanctuaries for teaching, learning, and transformation.”

The ministry added: “This brutal killing must not only be condemned but must serve as a call to action to restore peace, safety, and dignity to our institutions.

“Our universities must not become places of violence and loss.”

Masemola visits scene

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola told the media on Friday that the motive behind the 44-year-old’s killing was unknown at this stage.

“It doesn’t look like they took anything because his laptop, some cash and his cellphones were found in the car, so surely the motive can’t be robbery.

“It’s something else because nothing was taken from him. We are looking at all angles in terms of the investigation with a view to find out what this is all about,” he said at the scene.

Masemola confirmed that R27 000 in cash was found in his Mpambane’s possession.

Walter Sisulu University employee released on bail

WSU residence manager Manelisi Mampana, who was arrested in connection with Mbolekwa’s death, was granted R10 000 bail earlier this month.

He is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

It is alleged that Mampana fatally shot Mbolekwa on 15 April during student protests, using an unlicensed firearm.

Two other students, Ntando Gqetywa and Lizwa Ndzumo, were also injured in the incident.

Mampana was placed on precautionary suspension by the university’s council.

