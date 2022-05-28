Editorial staff
No two ways about it, crooks must get harsh punishment

If corruption results only in dismissal and not jail time, then we are never going to be able to stamp out graft in this country.

In the “land of no consequences”, it is hardly surprising that various government departments seem to be ducking the question of whether the home affairs department’s notorious “permit fixer” is ever going to be charged with criminal malfeasance. Ronney Marhule was dismissed by the department this week after being found guilty of dishonesty and other misconduct for issuing a residence permit to “prophet” Shepherd Bushiri and his family illegally. There were two other permits also issued dishonestly, the disciplinary hearing charge sheet said. However, what most failed to realise was that Marhule played a major role in facilitating numerous dodgy...

