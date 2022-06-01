Down with the government using fuel prices to raise money

Those jumping on the populist bandwagon of fuel price anger, like the Democratic Alliance (DA), do have a good point.
Motorists queue to fill up their vehicles, 31 May 2022, at a petrol station in Northcliff. The R2.43/l petrol price hike for 93 octane on Wednesday will see the Gauteng price increasing to R23.94/l. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has announced an extension of the temporary reduction in the general fuel levy (R1.50 c/l) until July 5, 2022, with effect from June 1, 2022. Picture: Michel Bega