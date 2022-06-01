Editorial staff
Down with the government using fuel prices to raise money

Those jumping on the populist bandwagon of fuel price anger, like the Democratic Alliance (DA), do have a good point.

Motorists queue to fill up their vehicles, 31 May 2022, at a petrol station in Northcliff. The R2.43/l petrol price hike for 93 octane on Wednesday will see the Gauteng price increasing to R23.94/l. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has announced an extension of the temporary reduction in the general fuel levy (R1.50 c/l) until July 5, 2022, with effect from June 1, 2022. Picture: Michel Bega
The possible silver lining behind the cloud of the outrageous fuel price increases announced on Tuesday is that it may be the catalyst for community action about how our government uses – and abuses – its citizens. Those jumping on the populist bandwagon of fuel price anger, like the Democratic Alliance (DA), do have a good point. The DA says the whopping 33% of the pump price which goes to the government in various taxes and levies can surely be cut. The basic price of the fuel is only 48% of what you pay. After the taxes, retail and wholesale...

