6 Jun 2022
6:33 am
Shocking crime stats: Cele must resign over poor policing

In the first three months of this year, 67 people a day were murdered and 120 were raped.

Police Minister Bheki Cele
It was disrespectful in the extreme – but not unexpected – that Police Minister Bheki Cele donned his glad rags (and hat) to celebrate the opening of a hotel in Durban less than 24 hours after revealing that the cops are badly losing the battle against crime. In most other countries – places where party loyalty and having a thick skin are not pre-requisites for political office holders – he would have resigned a long time ago for being such an abject failure at his job. His sound bite visits to high-profile crime scenes appear to be part of a...

