Ramaphosa’s indecisiveness will hurt him in the public eye

You can’t blame people for wondering what he has got to hide, given his refusal to take the country into his confidence.

President Cyril Ramaphosa address Brics Stakeholders Round-table at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House. Picture: GCIS
T his is a busy week for our head of state: President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend a funeral, participate in the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Forum, to be hosted virtually by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and he has the crucial ANC Gauteng conference to open, before jetting off to the G7 Summit in Germany. His full itinerary is the reason, according to his office, that he will not be going to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda. ALSO READ: Ramaphosa will receive final state capture report on Wednesday, says Commission Perhaps his loaded...

