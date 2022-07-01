Editorial staff
ANC chickens are burning hen house

What is happening at Eskom has ominous implications for the future of this economy.

A general view of Tutuka Power Station in Standerton, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport/Deon Raath
As we battle through the icy dark of winter compounded by stage 6 load shedding, it is difficult to move beyond rage at Eskom and a longing to see full-time electricity. One can hope that load shedding will eventually be reduced – if striking workers return to work and if those who are deliberately sabotaging the power utility are caught and brought to book. Yet, load shedding is not the big picture here. ALSO READ: Mantashe takes a dig at Busisiwe Mavuso after blaming ANC for Eskom’s problems What is happening at Eskom has ominous implications for the future of this...

