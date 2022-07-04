Editorial staff
4 Jul 2022
Thanks to Durban July and the Boks, SA could (very briefly) forget its woes

For a moment people could forget about the woes of load shedding, a collapsing rand and a collapsing economy, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s stolen cash and endless ANC faction fighting…

S’manga Khumalo on Sparkling Water after winning the Durban July main race, 2 July 2022, Durban. Picture: Jacques Nelles
When the going gets tough, the tough South Africans get going… back to the Durban July droves and back to the rugby stadiums, screaming their lungs out for the Boks, our world champions. It was heart-warming, in the depths of our national winter of discontent, to see positive signs of the country we used to be before Covid-19 and ANC looting and incompetence knocked us down to our knees. At Greyville Racecourse in Durban on Saturday, tens of thousands turned out to see Sparkling Water streak away from her male rivals to win the R5 million Hollywoodbets Durban July –...