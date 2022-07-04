Thanks to Durban July and the Boks, SA could (very briefly) forget its woes

When the going gets tough, the tough South Africans get going… back to the Durban July droves and back to the rugby stadiums, screaming their lungs out for the Boks, our world champions. It was heart-warming, in the depths of our national winter of discontent, to see positive signs of the country we used to be before Covid-19 and ANC looting and incompetence knocked us down to our knees. At Greyville Racecourse in Durban on Saturday, tens of thousands turned out to see Sparkling Water streak away from her male rivals to win the R5 million Hollywoodbets Durban July –...

When the going gets tough, the tough South Africans get going… back to the Durban July droves and back to the rugby stadiums, screaming their lungs out for the Boks, our world champions.

It was heart-warming, in the depths of our national winter of discontent, to see positive signs of the country we used to be before Covid-19 and ANC looting and incompetence knocked us down to our knees.

At Greyville Racecourse in Durban on Saturday, tens of thousands turned out to see Sparkling Water streak away from her male rivals to win the R5 million Hollywoodbets Durban July – at odds of 16-1.

But even better news was that the bold and the beautiful posers were back strutting their fashionable stuff in one of the premium society events of the year.

At Loftus in Pretoria, the rugby faithful who filled the stadium to capacity had their hearts in their mouths right up until the last minute when the Boks squeezed out a lucky 32-29 victory over a yellow card-littered Wales.

For a moment people could forget about the woes of load shedding, a collapsing rand and a collapsing economy, President Cyril Ramaphosa’a stolen cash and endless ANC faction fighting…

And then Eskom turned out the lights.

Again.

