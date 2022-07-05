Tighten your belts even further for petrol price hike

Just because we knew the pain of yet another bruising fuel hike was coming, doesn’t make it easier to deal with it. As from midnight tonight motorists will have to fork out even more money to get from A to B, as petrol prices are hiked by R2.37 (93-octane) and R2.57 (95) a litre, while diesel prices rise by R2.31 (0.05% sulphur) and R2.30 (0.005% sulphur) a litre. The hike has been exacerbated by the reduction in the general fuel levy discount to 75 cents. READ MORE: Here’s what’s driving the surge in SA’s fuel price In April, government cut the...

Just because we knew the pain of yet another bruising fuel hike was coming, doesn’t make it easier to deal with it.

As from midnight tonight motorists will have to fork out even more money to get from A to B, as petrol prices are hiked by R2.37 (93-octane) and R2.57 (95) a litre, while diesel prices rise by R2.31 (0.05% sulphur) and R2.30 (0.005% sulphur) a litre.

The hike has been exacerbated by the reduction in the general fuel levy discount to 75 cents.

In April, government cut the petrol levy by R1.50 a litre in a bid to relieve the economic stress of surging fuel prices, caused largely by the invasion of Ukraine.

In Gauteng expect to pay a whopping R26.74 from tomorrow for a litre of 95 petrol – just short of 10% on last month’s prices and a staggering 54% more than a year ago, when it cost R17.39.

We’d say tighten the belts even further, but we realise people are running out of options to make ends meet.