Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
8 Jul 2022
6:01 am
Editorials

Cele using his credentials to avoid accountability is an embarrassment

Editorial staff

That’s the ANC way. Party and credentials first. Country a distant second.

Police Minister, Bheki Cele presents the quarterly crime statistics at Imbizo Media Centre on 18 February 2022 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais
This week’s outburst from Police Minister Bheki Cele proves how out of touch he is with the people. We only have respect for the minister’s struggle credentials and can’t imagine the sacrifices and pain he has been put through during his life. No one should ever question that, or take that away from him. ALSO READ: Bheki Cele’s monumental meltdown: Twitter reacts But to use his credentials to avoid accountability should never be allowed, particularly when the very portfolio he must deliver on is an embarrassment. The high levels of crime cannot be accepted and the public have had enough. Any...

Read more on these topics