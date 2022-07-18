Heat wave is proof of climate change

There are reports that the UK Met Office did a crystal-ball gazing estimate two years ago about what temperatures might look like in 2050 because of climate change. Most of the predictions are coming true this week, 28 years early than predicted. As the whole of Europe swelters in another summer heat wave (they have become more frequent in the last decade), London is predicted to hit 40°C, a temperature considered extreme even here in South Africa at the height of summer. The latest weather anomalies are being touted as proof that, not only is climate change real, it may...

