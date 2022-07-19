Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
19 Jul 2022
4:25 am
Editorials

Madiba would be saddened by our inhumanity to each other

Editorial staff

Greed and selfishness are the root of many sins.

Volunteers finishing off a mosaic of Nelson Mandela made with food cans on Mandela Day on July 18, 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
"There can be no greater gift than that of giving one’s time and energy to help others without expecting anything in return.” That quote by Nelson Mandela is a resounding indictment of how we – many of our people and our government – have strayed from his ideals of service as we strive to get whatever we can, at whatever the cost, often in the most venal manner imaginable. Expecting something in return is the essence of bribery and corruption, something which has become the motif for South Africa. ALSO READ: Madiba magic: Mandela always celebrated around children Sadly, looting...

Read more on these topics