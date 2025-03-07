Carolyn Steyn surges on with ‘Hugest Happiness Blanket in the World’ after Douwe’s death

Since Douwe's passing, Carolyn Steyn has reflected on him and their time together through heartfelt posts

Despite still mourning her late husband, Douwe Steyn, who passed away just over a month ago, Carolyn Styen is continuing in her philanthropic initiative of knitting blankets for those in need.

“The ethos of 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day has always been about spreading warmth and happiness,” said Steyn.

“It’s a privilege to bring this initiative to Nelson Mandela University, a place that embodies Madiba’s values of compassion and community upliftment, under the perfect banner of happiness and unity.”

Spreading warmth

On 20 March, which also happens to be the United Nations International Day of Happiness, Steyn’s 67 Blankets will be at the Nelson Mandela University hosting the annual 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day.

This year’s anniversary celebrations kicked off the ‘Journey to the Hugest Happiness Blanket’ initiative, where all collected blankets will form part of the iconic Hugest Happiness Blanket destined for the Eastern Cape.

These blankets will be laid out on 20 March 2025 at Nelson Mandela University to make the world’s Hugest Happiness Blanket.

The installation of blankets is not just a visual spectacle. With winter ahead, they will be distributed to provide comfort to individuals and families in need across the country.

One out of four blankets will remain in Gqeberha, offering warmth to those in need across the Eastern Cape.

The blankets will be distributed to Missionvale Care Centre, Umphanda Foundation for Autism, and Ekuphumleni Elderly Home, with special handovers on 20 and 21 March, marking Human Rights Day and reinforcing the right to human dignity.

Steyn established the non-profit organisation in 2013 after being challenged by Zelda la Grange, Mandela’s personal assistant, to crochet 67 blankets in honour of Mandela Day — one for each year of his public service.

Mourning Douwe

In early February, Douwe’s companies confirmed that the 72-year-old revered businessman had passed away.

Tributes for the property developer came from politicians to entertainers.

Since his passing, his wife has also posted heartfelt messages on her Instagram reflecting on him and their time together.

A few days after his demise, Steyn posted that it was the couple’s first anniversary without him around.

“It’s our wedding anniversary today… Oh how my heart aches,” wrote Steyn.

In an earlier post two days after Douwe died, Steyn said her heart was shattered into a million little pieces.

“My heart and soul have shattered into a million little pieces. I am broken. Douw has been my all, my everything for twenty-five years, and I know that I was his everything,” read her note.

“We were meant for each other. Douw was my destiny. He was my raison d’être. I don’t know how I am going to navigate the rest of my life without my soul mate.”

