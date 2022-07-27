Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
27 Jul 2022
4:45 am
Editorials

Ramaphosa is no hero for his ‘fix Eskom’ power plan

Editorial staff

Many of the measures announced by the president should have been put into operation years ago.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the media during a press briefing at Megawatt Park Headquarters on 11 December 2019 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Sebabatso Mosamo
The “Stockholm Syndrome” – which describes the feelings of trust or affection by kidnapped people for their captors – could explain why some South Africans are pleased about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to assemble all his horses and all his men to put the broken Eskom Humpty Dumpty together again. All we really want, after years of battering by load shedding, is to have some kind of assurance that things are going to get better and that, one day, we will have round-the-clock electricity like normal countries. ALSO READ: Eskom to add new generation capacity ‘on an urgent basis’, says Ramaphosa...

Read more on these topics