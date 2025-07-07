Here’s Gauteng’s Eskom load reduction schedule for this week

Eskom's load reduction schedule shows that numerous areas across Gauteng will continue to experience scheduled power cuts during peak periods.

Eskom has announced a reduction in load shedding. Picture: iStock

Gauteng residents face an uneven experience with load reduction as Eskom-serviced areas continue to face scheduled power cuts.

The utility’s load reduction programme runs from Monday to Sunday.

Consumers can expect approximately six and five hours of outages, with varying time slots for different areas.

Affected areas under Eskom’s load reduction schedule

The current Eskom load reduction schedule shows that numerous areas across Gauteng will continue to experience scheduled power cuts during peak periods.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction (5am-9am) include Evaton, Vosloorus extensions, Moleleki, and Hlongwane.

Other affected areas include Orange Farm extensions, Sebokeng extensions, and various settlements across Gauteng.

Evening load reduction (5pm-10pm) impacts regions including Mabopane, Ivory Park, Kagiso, Khutsong, Kagiso extensions and surrounding areas.

Other affected zones include Protea City, Graceland, Havana, and various extensions of Orange Farm and Soweto.

The schedule operates on a seven-day rotation, with different areas affected on different days of the week, giving residents some predictability about when they might experience power cuts.

This week, the affected areas include:

Monise

Mokoena

Dube

Duduza

Mofolo — East, West, South

Spruit View

Sebokeng

Mabopane

Thabiso

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below

Load-reduction-schedule-GAUTENG-JUNE-2025-Download

Load reduction schedule: Monday, 07 July – Sunday, 13 July.

