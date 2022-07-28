Tech giants won’t take kindly to Competition Commission’s move

At first glance, it might seem futile: the Competition Commission wants to control global tech giants like Google and Apple, as well as Airbnb and booking.com because of their allegedly uncompetitive behaviour. It also wants to rein in local online-based businesses, including takealot.com, Uber Eats, Mr Delivery, Property 24, Private Property, Auto Trade and cars.co.za because it believes they penalise smaller competitors. Trying to control capitalism and manipulate market forces is always going to be difficult and leave you open to accusations that you are some kind of a socialist and are discouraging investment. ALSO READ: Competition Commission wants Facebook...

At first glance, it might seem futile: the Competition Commission wants to control global tech giants like Google and Apple, as well as Airbnb and booking.com because of their allegedly uncompetitive behaviour.

It also wants to rein in local online-based businesses, including takealot.com, Uber Eats, Mr Delivery, Property 24, Private Property, Auto Trade and cars.co.za because it believes they penalise smaller competitors.

Trying to control capitalism and manipulate market forces is always going to be difficult and leave you open to accusations that you are some kind of a socialist and are discouraging investment.

ALSO READ: Competition Commission wants Facebook and WhatsApp prosecuted for abusing dominance

And telling global companies to amend their products to suit one country seems to be fanciful, at best.

The commission wants, for example, Google to amend its search pages so that paid for ads must be clearly identified.

It also wants all digital platforms to create a level playing field by providing opportunities to “historically disadvantaged people”.

Whether companies which compete in the global arena will be amenable to that is doubtful.

Yet, at the same time, many countries around the world are realising that tech companies can quickly build up unhealthy monopolies in goods and services and then dictate to consumers.

More competition will, hopefully, be better for all in the end.

NOW READ: SA’s online markets limited by country’s enormous wealth inequality