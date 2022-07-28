Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
28 Jul 2022
5:45 am
Editorials

Tech giants won’t take kindly to Competition Commission’s move

Editorial staff

Trying to control capitalism and manipulate market forces is always going to be difficult.

Picture: iStock
At first glance, it might seem futile: the Competition Commission wants to control global tech giants like Google and Apple, as well as Airbnb and booking.com because of their allegedly uncompetitive behaviour. It also wants to rein in local online-based businesses, including takealot.com, Uber Eats, Mr Delivery, Property 24, Private Property, Auto Trade and cars.co.za because it believes they penalise smaller competitors. Trying to control capitalism and manipulate market forces is always going to be difficult and leave you open to accusations that you are some kind of a socialist and are discouraging investment. ALSO READ: Competition Commission wants Facebook...

Read more on these topics