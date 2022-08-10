Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
10 Aug 2022
6:05 am
Editorials

Pragmatism must rule US-SA affairs

Editorial staff

South Africa and the other countries in the Brics alliance are moving towards their own 'new world order' in which the West’s old ways of political, military and economic influence are diminished.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken with President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria on Tuesday. Picture: Twitter/@PresidencyZA
Though it was billed as a mere “courtesy visit”, it would have been fascinating to have been a fly on the wall when United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken met President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday. Washington still exercises the most power globally and has a large presence across the continent of Africa, so whatever its representatives want to tell us is something to which we should pay attention. At the same time, though, the Americans are clearly not too happy with the fact that South Africa has failed to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and sought to apportion equal...

Read more on these topics