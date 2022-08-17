Editorial staff
Marikana lesson: Police commanders should be topnotch

It is not fair to let badly trained, poorly led, scared officers be the ones who end up with blood on their consciences.

Picture File: AMCU members commemorate Lomnin employees who were massacred by police in 2012 at Marikana koppie, 16 August 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Did we learn anything from the Marikana killings? How long will it be before our police service again uses deadly force against protesting civilians – and ends up with a body count which shocks the nation? Those are questions we should be asking, 10 years after more than 30 miners died in a hail of police gunfire. And we should be getting answers – both from the cops and from their political masters, the ANC. The reality is that no answers – adequate ones at least – have been forthcoming. Nor does it look likely they will be. This is...

