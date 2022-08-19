Editorial staff
Rabada earns Lord’s honours

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has done just that, taking a five wickets in the first Test against England… and, in the process, getting his name on the Honours Board at the historic ground.

Kagiso Rabada bowls Ollie Pope to claim the key wicket on the second morning of the first Test. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Lord’s Cricket Ground in London is widely referred to as the “home of cricket” and any international cricketer would dream of turning in a top performance there. South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has done just that, taking a five wickets in the first Test against England… and, in the process, getting his name on the Honours Board at the historic ground. With his 5/52, Rabada became only the fourth South African bowler to get on that bowling honours board since the country’s re-admission to the game in 1992. Allan Donald did it with five-wicket hauls in 1994 and 1998,...

