Rabada earns Lord’s honours

Lord’s Cricket Ground in London is widely referred to as the “home of cricket” and any international cricketer would dream of turning in a top performance there. South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has done just that, taking a five wickets in the first Test against England… and, in the process, getting his name on the Honours Board at the historic ground. With his 5/52, Rabada became only the fourth South African bowler to get on that bowling honours board since the country’s re-admission to the game in 1992. Allan Donald did it with five-wicket hauls in 1994 and 1998,...

Lord’s Cricket Ground in London is widely referred to as the “home of cricket” and any international cricketer would dream of turning in a top performance there.

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has done just that, taking a five wickets in the first Test against England… and, in the process, getting his name on the Honours Board at the historic ground.

With his 5/52, Rabada became only the fourth South African bowler to get on that bowling honours board since the country’s re-admission to the game in 1992.

Allan Donald did it with five-wicket hauls in 1994 and 1998, Makhaya Ntini took 10 wickets in the match in 2003, while Vernon Philander got 5/30 in 2012.

This was Rabada’s 12th five-wicket triumph, underlining his status as one of the best fast bowlers yet produced by this country.

While his efforts put the Proteas on the front foot in the match, the sad reality is that, with the current international cricket playing schedule, the world might not get the chance to see Rabada attain global legendary status … because he won’t be able to play as much cricket as players from the “Big Three” countries – England, India and Australia.

And that is, plainly, unfair.

ALSO READ: UPDATE: Rabada sets the tone as Proteas get on top of England