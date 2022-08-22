Proteas don’t fall for Bazball hype

As a player, Mark Boucher often expressed how satisfying it was beating England, or the Poms, as he would say. Now, as the national cricket coach, it must be giving him just as much joy watching his players put one past their foes. The Proteas thumped England by an innings and 12 runs at Lord’s inside three days on Friday, to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Boucher’s men were simply brilliant. ALSO READ: Proteas on fire: Three things we learned from the first Test against England They outplayed the home side in every department, ending England’s hot...

They outplayed the home side in every department, ending England’s hot streak of four wins in four matches since adopting a new attacking approach – named Bazball – under new skipper Ben Stokes.

The jury is still out on whether there is a place for this aggressive, bold type of cricket in the longest version of the game as it has the ability to gift opposing teams far too many opportunities, and can backfire spectacularly if not carried out properly.

Proteas captain Dean Elgar doesn’t even want to engage with the term “Bazball”, and wants to do the talking on the cricket field.

The second Test starts in Manchester on Thursday.

England coach Brendon McCullum has urged his team to go even harder after their first Test flop.

Boucher and his players must not get distracted by the home side’s hype. It should be intriguing viewing.

