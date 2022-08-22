Editorial staff
Proteas don’t fall for Bazball hype

Mark Boucher and his players must not get distracted by the home side’s hype.

Proteas bowler, Kagiso Rabada celebrates wicket during match against England's team cricket team. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
As a player, Mark Boucher often expressed how satisfying it was beating England, or the Poms, as he would say. Now, as the national cricket coach, it must be giving him just as much joy watching his players put one past their foes. The Proteas thumped England by an innings and 12 runs at Lord’s inside three days on Friday, to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Boucher’s men were simply brilliant. ALSO READ: Proteas on fire: Three things we learned from the first Test against England They outplayed the home side in every department, ending England’s hot...

