27 Aug 2022
Teach your boys cowboys can cry

When you recognise your own vulnerabilities, too, you recognise them in others.

Picture: iStock
The story we run on page 14 today – about cowboys in the American West becoming suicidal or addicted to opioid drugs – might, at first, seem a long way from our lived experience on the southern tip of Africa. Yet, these are the very men – and most of them are male – who embody the phrase “cowboys don’t cry”. Some are participants in rodeos and become hooked on the drugs which were initially prescribed to ease the pain from injuries. Others keep their own depression bottled up and head down the road to suicide. Sure, the opioid pandemic...