Welcome to SA’s dry… humour

This airport water shortage was, apparently, not some act of God or an Iranian missile.

Greetings tourists! Welcome to OR Tambo International Airport – gateway to our wonderful country and mirror of some of the wondrous things you may experience here.

To put you in a South African mood, you will see there is no water in any of our terminals. It’s much the same outside in our suburbs.

We’ve had plenty of rain this year, but that doesn’t translate into water coming out of our taps (or faucets as you may know them).

This airport water shortage was, apparently, not some act of God or an Iranian missile – this was general South African efficiency.

Our Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) decided to embark on some “maintenance” to its water supply facilities.

Seemingly all at the same time, without warning and without telling the restaurants, never mind the bathroom facilities.

So, you won’t get a coffee – which is a good thing, because then you won’t have to go to the loo.

And that’s another thing about us in South Africa – we tend to look on the bright side of our not infrequent disasters.

It’s a great pity OR Tambo International doesn’t have a firepool you could rinse off in… you’ll have to get someone to explain that one to you.

