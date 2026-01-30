Just in: Parts of OR Tambo International Airport flooded [WATCH]

No flights had been delayed and operations are continuing as normal.

OR Tambo International Airport’s Domestic Terminal B was partly flooded earlier this evening following heavy thunderstorms.

Videos received from travellers showed sections of the departures check-in area under water, with a significant volume of water moving across the terminal floor.

ACSA spokesperson Ofentse Dijou said the airport was assessing the damage. However, no flights had been delayed and operations were continuing as normal.

Watch: Check-in counters at OR Tambo soaked

Flooding inside OR Tambo International Airport on Friday 30 January 2026. Video: Supplied

Flash floods deterred access

The main R21 offramp into the airport precinct was also submerged. Dijou said the water had since subsided and that road access to the airport had normalised.

Damage to check-in equipment, electrical feeds and other ground aviation infrastructure is possible, potentially at significant cost. An airline employee told The Citizen it was too early to assess the extent of the damage before the affected areas had fully dried out.

According to sources at the airport, the terminal’s leaking roofing structure was repaired in 2025, but failed to withstand the severity of this evening’s storm. ACSA has not yet confirmed this.

Watch: R21 offramp flooded

The main R21 offramp into the airport precinct was also submerged. Video: Supplied

ACSA yet to confirm flooding status

Despite this, DA ward councillor Simon Lapping cautioned travellers to allow extra travel time if departing this evening and to drive with care. “The area has experienced a severe thunderstorm and safety comes first,” he said.

Dijou said ACSA would issue a full statement on the flooding later this evening.

This is a developing story