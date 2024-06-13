Pandor’s impact on global diplomacy recognised

South Africa must appoint a permanent minister of international relations and cooperation, to ensure continuity of progressive policies.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor during a media briefing to unpack priority 6 of the ANC manifesto. Picture: Facebook/ANC

When it comes to the realm of international relations, the names Henry Kissinger, Madelene Albright, Naledi Pandor, Johnny Makhathini and Thabo Mbeki, come to mind.

Being minister of international relations requires special attributes – a skilful negotiator, strategic thinker, mastery of bureaucracy, dominant personality, a persuasive and a convincingly fluent leader.

Considered the most powerful secretary of state in US history, Kissinger had an unprecedented global influence, with skills that made him an unparalleled force in shaping American foreign policy during his tenure.

He played a crucial role on the world stage, often bypassing traditional channels and advising former president Richard Nixon.

His realist approach and geopolitical understanding helped him navigate complex international relations and crisis management.

Kissinger’s intellectual rigour, persuasive abilities, and personality allowed him to dominate policy discussions and shape decisions.

Having served as both national security advisor and secretary of state, Kissinger concentrated extraordinary power in his hands, with his proximity to Nixon granting him significant influence.

His diplomatic achievements included negotiating the Paris Peace Accords in 1973, ending the Vietnam War and orchestrating the US’ opening to China in 1972.

The US’ first woman secretary of state, Madeleine Albright, distinguished herself in building international coalitions to address global challenges, such as the Dayton Accords in Bosnia and the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland.

Albright had a deep understanding of global issues, having lived in Europe and worked on international issues throughout her career.

In South Africa, not since Makhathini and Mbeki headed the ANC’s international relations in exile – and during Mbeki’s tenure as president – has the country earned more global praise and respect than now – during Pandor’s term as international relations minister.

In her contribution in the international relations sphere, Pandor has:

Played a key role in the historic Brics expansion, which now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Been recognised as a strong voice for the interests of developing countries.

Emphasised the importance of multilateralism in addressing global challenges, such as poverty, inequality and climate change.

Shown commitment to sustainable development – stressing the need for collective action to achieve the sustainable development goals and has supported initiatives like the summit of the future.

Been a vocal advocate for Palestinian rights and an independent Palestinian state.

Played an active role in international forums and diplomatic efforts.

Shown support for international law – emphasising the importance of upholding international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

It came as no surprise when Brazil’s President Lula da Silva last month bestowed Pandor an honorific award of the Grand Cross of the Order of Rio Branco.

The motivation to give Pandor the award stemmed from Brazil’s wish to “recognise Minister Pandor for her continued good disposition towards Brazil as the minister of international relations and cooperation”.

“It is a country with which she has shown to believe that South Africa can entertain an equitable and fruitful relationship,” said Brazil.

I am among those advocating for South Africa to appoint a permanent minister of international relations and cooperation, to ensure continuity of progressive policies.

The best President Cyril Ramaphosa can do, is to retain Pandor in that important position.