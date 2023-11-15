Are the controversial crime wardens (amaPanyaza) gun-ready?

This coming Sunday, thousands of cyclists will meet at the iconic FNB Stadium as part of the Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg cycle race. They will pedal through Soweto, Randburg and the city centre in an urban race that showcases the best of Joburg. ALSO READ: Lesufi apologises, seeks meeting with minister ‘to clear the air and make amends’ But some will not make the 94km route as they did not endure adequate training. On a regular basis, I cycle through the streets of Joburg and I can attest that there are some killer uphills that have me pushing my…

This coming Sunday, thousands of cyclists will meet at the iconic FNB Stadium as part of the Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg cycle race.

They will pedal through Soweto, Randburg and the city centre in an urban race that showcases the best of Joburg.

But some will not make the 94km route as they did not endure adequate training.

On a regular basis, I cycle through the streets of Joburg and I can attest that there are some killer uphills that have me pushing my bike as I simply underestimated them.

From afar, they look like molehills, until you lose momentum and realise just how steep they are.

Lack of training is also the issue Panyaza Lesufi’s crime prevention wardens are finding themselves dealing with, as the Gauteng premier has strongly suggested they be allowed to bear arms.

How much training did they receive?

The amaPanyaza, as the wardens have become known, are a 6 000-strong cohort of recruits meant to collaborate with the South African Police Service.

They were deployed to crime hot spots where it is hoped they will apprehend criminals and prevent crimes from taking place.

This is about the time of the year when violent crimes such as cash-in-transit heists, ATM bombings and hijackings increase.

So, it makes sense for Lesufi to think of arming his amaPanyaza.

But exactly how much weapons’ training did they receive? Right now, they might be enjoying a downhill ride as they are still facing relatively modest crimes, like theft and assault.

Soon, their uphills will appear and they will need to be armed to defend both themselves and the public.

But surely it does not just take a premier on the rampage against Bheki Cele, the minister of police, for these wardens to qualify to carry guns?

Surely it is not that easy for people in SA to have the right to carry and use a gun? Will the wardens undergo psychological assessments to determine if they are fit to be in possession of a gun?

Let’s be honest: some are your exes and you know what they are capable of in a rage.

Maybe we should ask Lesufi to cycle the Ride Joburg race on Sunday and he will then understand how important training is, especially when it comes to uphills and shoot-outs.