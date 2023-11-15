Lesufi plays the ‘out of context’ card

English playwright Samuel Johnson once observed that “patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel” – to which one may have added, “and that of a politician…” These days, though, another refuge of a politician caught in a compromising position after shooting off his or her mouth is that “I was quoted out of context.” ALSO READ: Santa Panyaza keeps on giving No surprise, then, that Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, caught out on video attacking a fellow minister, should play the “out of context” card. In a grovelling apology for what many saw as a direct attack on Police Minister…

English playwright Samuel Johnson once observed that “patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel” – to which one may have added, “and that of a politician…”

These days, though, another refuge of a politician caught in a compromising position after shooting off his or her mouth is that “I was quoted out of context.”

No surprise, then, that Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, caught out on video attacking a fellow minister, should play the “out of context” card.

In a grovelling apology for what many saw as a direct attack on Police Minister Bheki Cele, or even Justice Minister Ronald Lamola – for refusing to allow the premier’s crime wardens to carry firearms – Lesufi claimed “the leak” of the video did not include a complete record of the SA National Civics Organisation meeting at which he made his comments.

Although he admitted saying that the minister’s “days are numbered”, Lesufi claimed the video did not include him praising the work of the police.

Now, he says his comments were “insensitive” and “threatening” towards a minister.

In apologising, Lesufi expressed his intention to meet the affected minister to “clear the air” and “make amends”.

Lacking unity

Clearly, the ANC hierarchy has put the premier’s feet to the fire for voicing his criticism of a fellow ANC minister in public … and allowing the perception to take root that the party is not unified.

Lesufi’s words do not disguise the fact that the ANC is an organisation riven by below-the-surface infighting and that Lesufi himself is building a power base from which to challenge eventually for higher office.

His craven backing down is an indication that, belatedly, he realises he may have overplayed his hand.

Most worrying about the whole thing, however, is Lesufi’s assertion that whoever released the video, of a public meeting, is the real culprit.

