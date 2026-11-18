We are neither shaken, nor stirred by news that Robert Pattinson is to succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond.

We must confess we are neither shaken, nor stirred by the news that Robert Pattinson is to succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond.

Surely not, one would think. He’s too young… The Twilight Saga (the series of vampire movies beloved by teen girls) wasn’t that long ago, was it?

Then you realise that Pattinson, who has just turned 40, will be one of the older actors to portray His Majesty’s Secret Service man on the big screen.

Predecessor Craig was 38 when he first donned the 007 tuxedo, while Roger Moore was an almost elderly 45… well, at least compared to Sean Connery, the first Bond, whose laconic, Scots drawl and sexy stare made their appearance when he was 32.

In the minds of many, Connery will remain the quintessential 007 but, ultimately, the stars of any Bond production are the screenwriters – and special effects crews – taking Ian Fleming’s creation into realms which do really require a quantum of solace in which to contemplate and appreciate them.

Art? Maybe not. Entertainment? Definitely.

It’s difficult to believe that the last Bond blow-out was in 2021. And, with the arrival of Pattinson, it now seems eerily prophetic in its title – No Time To Die.