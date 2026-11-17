Robert Pattinson will succeed Daniel Craig as the super-suave MI6 agent, beating out four other actors who were eyeing the role.

British actor Robert Pattinson was Monday named as the new James Bond, stepping into the coveted role of the world’s most famous fictional spy.

“Amazon MGM Studios have announced that Robert Pattinson will take on the iconic role of James Bond,” the studio said on the official 007.com website.

Pattinson will succeed Daniel Craig as the super-suave MI6 agent, “ushering in a new era for one of cinema’s most celebrated characters”, the studios added.

The choice received immediate royal approval, with the British monarchy’s social media accounts sharing the announcement with the comment: “Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr Bond.”

It will be the first 007 film since long-term producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson stepped back and Amazon took creative control of the franchise, after acquiring the series’ parent company MGM.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement.

“To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement,” he added.

There had long been rumours that Amazon could seek to stir things up by bringing in a black actor, or a woman, to play the iconic role created by author Ian Fleming.

Acting legends such as Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and Pierce Brosnan have all stepped into the Bond tuxedo in the decades since the spy first came to the screen in the 1960s.

Pattinson – who has already played a leading franchise role, in director Matt Reeves’s 2022 The Batman – beat out rumoured 007 rivals including British actors Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor and Jack Lowden.

The 5 finalists for the new James Bond.



Who would you choose? pic.twitter.com/Jr4g8eAwLM — Cinema Now (@CinemaaNow) November 7, 2026

‘Obvious choice’

Amazon MGM had already announced that Oscar-nominated Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, behind such box-office hits as the Dune films, would be directing the next Bond movie from a script by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

“It’s not hard to see from Amazon MGM’s perspective why Pattinson was the obvious choice,” Variety magazine said.

“He is, almost unquestionably, 2026’s most in-demand movie star and has the box office record to show for it.”

Knight said in May that Amazon has given him a licence to play with the legendary secret agent.

“Bond has been bulletproof. People have been able to make mistakes and variations and the character has survived,” Knight told Screen magazine at the Cannes Film Festival.

“Because the core of it is like a diamond. You can’t touch it,” he added.

Knight also told reporters that he had done research with “the SAS and even more secret outfits” for his reinvention of the next 007 movie.

Oscar buzz

Pattinson, 40, got his early break in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) as Cedric Diggory, a champion for Hogwarts.

But he rocketed to global fame for his part as brooding teen heartthrob Edward Cullen in the romantic vampire saga Twilight.

Oscar buzz is already building around his role in the newly-released psychological thriller Primetime.

In the film, based on a real series, Pattinson plays the host of an American TV reality show working with a vigilante group to catch child predators.

He was also seen in an edgier role playing Antinous, the scheming suitor to Penelope in Christopher Nolan’s epic The Odyssey.

He received critical acclaim after switching to more independent films and was nominated for best actor at the Cannes festival in 2017 for neo-grindhouse crime caper Good Time by New York-based brothers Josh and Ben Safdie.

In 2022, Amazon bought storied Hollywood studio MGM, which held distribution rights to Bond’s extensive back catalogue.

But it was not until early 2025 that the company struck a deal with longtime Bond producers Wilson and Broccoli to obtain full creative control.

The franchise had been closely guarded by the Broccoli family since 1962’s Dr. No, when Sean Connery first starred as Bond.

They famously insisted on preserving the integrity of the character and brand, resisting spin-offs and licensing that many industry experts expect to see following Amazon’s takeover.