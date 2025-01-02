The power of New Year overrated

Why choose 1 January on which to start a new life?

We human beings are superstitious – but before you cry “not me!”, did you mark New Year’s Day yesterday?

If you did, then you are superstitious…

What is different about yesterday in comparison to the day before, or to today, or tomorrow?

In real terms – nothing. Apart from the fact that a new number has clicked over in the date box…

Yet, many of us will invest the day with some sort of magical, transformative power.

The beginning of a new year, so the superstition goes, is a time to start anew, to begin writing on life’s blank page. It is a time to rectify previous errors and even character flaws… hence we make New Year’s resolutions aimed at improving our lives.

The question is: why choose 1 January on which to start the new life? Why that day to start being a better person, to treat people better, give up booze or lose weight? Why not 22 February or any other arbitrary day of the year?

The fact that New Year possesses no particular power – apart from bringing out the best (and worst) in wishful thinking – will be amply proved by the end of the month, when most resolutions will have been tossed aside.

