Ramaphosa hails GNU progress in New Year message

Ramaphosa also touched on the Israel’s war in Gaza amid intense political unrest in neighbouring Mozambique.

As South Africa welcomed the New Year, President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted the gains and progress made by the government of national unity (GNU).

Ramaphosa made the remarks in his new year’s message on Tuesday.

The president said the GNU has committed itself to reduce poverty and lower the cost of living.

“The parties are all working to strengthen the capacity of the state to deliver services to our people. The outcomes of the May 2024 elections and establishment of the Government of National Unity have enabled South Africa to enter a new era that holds great promise.”

Energy crisis

Ramaphosa also highlighted South Africa emerging from a “debilitating energy crisis that caused immense hardship for households and businesses.”

This comes as Eskom on Tuesday synchronised Unit 2 of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in Cape Town to the national power grid and, with Unit 1, is expected to contribute 5% of South Africa’s total electricity to reduce load shedding.

“We continue the work to get more power onto the grid, to drive massive new investment in electricity generation and to establish a competitive electricity market, Ramaphosa said.

ALSO READ: SA’s ICJ case against Israel would mark a historic first if granted in 2025

Israel’s war in Gaza

Ramaphosa also touched on the Israel’s war in Gaza amid intense political unrest in neighbouring Mozambique as many flee to South Africa after the disputed election victory of the ANC’s sister party Frelimo.

While Ramaphosa made no mention of this ongoing threat to South Africa’s economy, a political analyst told The Citizen, the unrest in Mozambique could impact South Africa.

“Just as we attained our freedom through the support and solidarity of many people and nations around the world, we continue to stand in solidarity with the victims of injustice in other parts of the world. We have stood firm in our support for the struggle of the people of Palestine, Ramaphosa said.

“As the conflict in the Middle East continues, as genocide is perpetrated against the people of Gaza and as Israeli hostages remain in captivity, we continue to call for the cessation of hostilities and the release of hostages.”

Jobs

Ramaphosa said while 2024 a year of “triumphs and great progress”, it was marked by tragedy.

“The deaths of innocent young children in Soweto and other parts of the country who lost their lives earlier this year from eating contaminated foodstuffs pain us as a nation.”

Ramaphosa said government also needed to work with urgency and purpose to grow an inclusive economy and create jobs.

“We need to support our municipalities to ensure that all our people receive quality services without exception and without disruption. In particular, we need to continue to work together to address the severe water supply challenges that have affected various parts of the country.

“We will be embarking on a National Dialogue, bringing all South Africans together to develop a common vision for the country,” Ramaphosa said.

G20

Ramaphosa also made mention of South Africa hosting the first G20 Summit on African soil in 2025 saying through South Africa’s leadership of the G20 “we will work for solidarity, equality and sustainable development that will have an impact on many peoples around the world.

“As we embark on a new year, I call on each and every South Africa to be part of the journey towards a better future for all,” Ramaphosa said.

ALSO READ: ‘We want to see Nigerian products on shelves of SA shops’ – Ramaphosa [VIDEO]