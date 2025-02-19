Achieving your goals for 2025 the S.M.A.R.T way

Simply known by its catchy acronym, Smart is a framework that has been used by many in attaining their long- and short-term goals.

Simply known by its catchy acronym, Smart is a framework that has been used by many in attainting their long to short term goals. Picture: ATHVisions/Getty Images

“It’s better to work smart than hard” they say and there are few successful routes to achieving one’s goals than using the Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant and Time-bound (Smart) framework.

The framework was created by George T. Doran, who is a former director of corporate planning for Washington Water Power Company.

Doran came up with the acronym the 1981 issue of Management Review, where he advocated for setting objectives that are simple, measurable, assignable, realistic, and time-bound—hence the acronym.

Specific

As it is with most things in life, one has to identify and be specific about what they want to do. The first step in attaining one’s goals is being specific about what those goals are and why they are important to you.

Writing down goals and being specific provides a sense of direction and guidance to the person setting their goals.

Measurable

This point speaks to how one can reach their goals. Here, a person measures in dates, amounts, or other units of measurement so you can track your progress.

A person who has a target of losing weight would first record their starting date and then state what their goal is. Following that, one has to plan out how long it will take to reach the desired weight and what exactly will be required.

The measurement step also speaks to how one must avoid or limit their exposure to things that detract them from attaining their goal. For example, if the goal is weight, then a person also needs to estimate their intake, as this also relates to their weight.

Attainable

This point speaks to how realistic it will be to attain the goal. If someone weighs 300kg and they’ve never lived a healthy lifestyle but set the goal of losing a 100 kg in two months, it is an unrealistic goal.

That is an unattainable goal which can be detrimental to one’s mental health if they don’t reach their goals.

Continuing with the example of weight being the goal, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that adults aged 18–64 years should at least do 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity throughout the week, or do at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity throughout the week, or an equivalent combination of moderate- and vigorous-intensity activity.

The organisation’s minimum workout targets speak to setting goals which are attainable.

The WHO only recommends adults increase their moderate-intensity physical activity to 300 minutes per week, or equivalent, after they’ve built up momentum over time.

Relevant

Inventor of the Smart framework Doran says this point is about making sure the goals one sets are aligned with their values and aspirations.

This point is tied to the first point about being specific. Understanding why you want to achieve said goals is an important cog in the internal machine that drives one to achieve these goals.

The goals you set for yourself should be in line with your other values and core beliefs. Not having values and aspirations that fuel and support your goals is as pointless and contradictory as a person who claims to be supporting world peace but supplies nations with weapons for war.

Time-bound

Deadlines help one measure their output and stay on track. Goals that aren’t time-bound or don’t have deadlines are just dreams or desires one has for the future.

Having time-bound goals helps prevent procrastination and motivates a person into consistency because they can see their progress or lack thereof.

One becomes incredibly accountable for their actions when they know that certain goals have to be met in a certain time period.

