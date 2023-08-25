Opinion August 25, 2023 | 4:30 am

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

2 minute read

25 Aug 2023

04:30 am

Prigozhin’s death does make Russia more unsafe and unstable

By Editorial staff

Zelensky said yesterday that his country had 'nothing to do' with the crash, implying that the Kremlin was responsible.

Prigozhin's death does make Russia more unsafe and unstable

This photograph posted on a Wagner linked Telegram channel @grey_zone on August 23, 2023, shows a burning plane wreckage near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver region. – A private plane crashed in Moscow’s Tver region and Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the list of passengers, Russian agencies said on August 23, 2023. (Photo by Handout / TELEGRAM/ @grey_zone / AFP) /

There will be few people – other than his supporters or some of his employees and rightwing Russian nationalists – who will mourn the passing of Russian warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died in a plane crash in Russia on Wednesday. His brutal 25 000-strong Wagner mercenary group has been the subject of multiple allegations of human rights abuses, both in Ukraine, where it was the sharp end of the Russian military aggression, and in Africa, where it was deployed to advance Russian interests in key resource-rich countries. ALSO READ: Update: Wagner chief Prigozhin now presumed dead in plane crash –…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

There will be few people – other than his supporters or some of his employees and rightwing Russian nationalists – who will mourn the passing of Russian warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died in a plane crash in Russia on Wednesday.

His brutal 25 000-strong Wagner mercenary group has been the subject of multiple allegations of human rights abuses, both in Ukraine, where it was the sharp end of the Russian military aggression, and in Africa, where it was deployed to advance Russian interests in key resource-rich countries.

ALSO READ: Update: Wagner chief Prigozhin now presumed dead in plane crash – Russian officials

Many are saying that the private jet was shot down by the Russians, allegedly because Russian President Vladimir Putin was extracting delayed revenge for Prigozhin’s attempted coup against Moscow just two months ago.

Others point out that Prigozhin is a master of disinformation and may even have faked his own death.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday that his country had “nothing to do” with the crash, implying that the Kremlin was responsible.

ALSO READ: Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on list of passengers on plane that crashed

Russian history is replete with instances of powerful politicians getting rid of enemies and potential threats, so suspicions about Putin are not surprising. But the death of Prigozhin does make Russia more unsafe and unstable, especially if his supporters decide to take their own tit-for-tat action.

Read more on these topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Yevgeny Prigozhin

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
South Africa Over R63bn owed: Eskom’s municipality debt crisis continues
Rugby Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury
Business Woolworths has most expensive groceries in July, Makro the cheapest – see more here
Celebs And Viral ‘I am the breadwinner in my family’: Inside Jub Jub’s bail plea
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe