30 Dec 2024

07:04 am

Proteas must be more ‘clinical and ruthless’, says captain Bavuma

The skipper was light-hearted about his controversial dismissal in South Africa's second innings.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma during the first Test against Pakistan in Centurion. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

Despite holding on for a narrow two-wicket victory over Pakistan on Sunday, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma admits the national cricket team will need to be more ruthless if they want to win next year’s World Test Championship final.

They didn’t have it easy in the first of two Tests against the tourists in Centurion, with Pakistan putting up a helluva fight, but the SA side did enough to book their place in the championship final to be held in London in June next year (their opponents have not yet been confirmed).

And though they won their last six matches of the qualifying campaign, and he was proud of his team for pulling through in challenging situations, Bavuma admitted they had not yet hit their straps in the five-day format.

“We’re in a position where we’re in the final, but we haven’t been super dominant in our performances,” the skipper said.

“We definitely haven’t been clinical or ruthless when the opportunity or the situation has called for it. But I think what we’ve done is we’ve found ways to make sure the result is on our side.”

Controversial dismissal

Bavuma controversially lost his wicket for 40 runs in South Africa’s second innings on the fourth day against Pakistan in Centurion on Sunday.

Though his team went on to snatch a nail-biting win, the skipper was adjudged to have been caught behind. But while replays suggested he did not get a nick, he did not call for a review.

He later admitted he didn’t know he hadn’t nicked it until after the game, as he had spent the last session “sulking in the toilet”.

However, he was light-hearted about the decision not to review his dismissal, which left his teammates stunned in the players box, with the skipper pointing out he had previously walked after not getting a nick.

“I think I just got absorbed in the moment. It was a bit of an audacious shot, if I can say that, but it’s not the first time it’s happened so I don’t think people should be surprised.”

South Africa will face Pakistan in the second Test starting in Cape Town on Friday.

Proteas cricket team Temba Bavuma

