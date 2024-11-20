Only 4% of child abuse cases lead to convictions, report finds

A report from the Teddy Bear Foundation exposes that most child abuse cases are unresolved, with only 4% resulting in convictions over five years.

Only 4% of child sexual and physical abuse cases reported in the past five years resulted in convictions, according to a report released by the Teddy Bear Foundation (TBF) this week.

The study by TBF, an organisation that provides support to child abuse victims and their families, focused on 5 385 cases from 2019 to 2024.

Yesterday, Teddy Bear Foundation clinical director Shaheda Omar, said the data from the foundation’s court preparation programme, which supports victims through the criminal justice process, indicated that urgent structural change was needed to effectively protect and support abused children.

Urgent structural change needed

“This shocking new report has brought into focus the alarmingly low conviction rates of child abuse cases in South Africa.

“The current criminal justice system is failing our children.

ALSO READ: ‘We are coming for you’ – Simelane signs MOU to restrict credit for child maintenance defaulters

“The findings show that children in South Africa are far from receiving the justice they deserve,” said Omar.

“The conviction rates in child abuse cases remain alarmingly low.

“We see countless children who bravely come forward, only to have their cases languish or collapse due to systemic barriers,” she said.

Children come forward but cases languish or collapse

The report, titled The Court Outcomes of Children Attending Teddy Bear Foundation’s Court Preparation Programme, released on Monday, revealed that from 2019 to date 5 385 child victims of abuse participated in the foundation’s court preparation programme.

It stated that the 21% of the cases were of physical abuse, while 46% were related to sexual abuse.

ALSO READ: Zim-woman: 5-year suspended sentence for child abuse

According to the study, about 514 cases were withdrawn due to insufficient evidence or witness challenges.

“About 84% of cases remain unresolved, highlighting delays that further traumatise young victims and compromise their safety and well-being,” it stated.

Omar said to improve the outcomes for child abuse cases there was a need for specialised legal training for professionals handling these cases to ensure greater sensitivity and expertise in gathering evidence and supporting the young witnesses.

Improvements of child abuse cases

She also suggested the enhancement of forensic capabilities and streamlined processes to reduce case backlogs and provide faster resolution.

“The foundation urges the government, legal bodies and the public to join in advocating for stronger protections and support structures within the criminal justice system to ensure that no child in South Africa is denied justice.”

ALSO READ: Man gets life after raping girl at Joburg daycare

Meanwhile, in Brits in the North West, the mother of two children who were allegedly raped by a school gardener said yesterday that she was worried about their case, which has been ongoing for six years now

“My children were 12 and nine years old at the time they were raped by the man and the matter was reported to the police.

“We have been attending court since 2018 and the case has been postponed on several occasions.

Rape case ongoing for six years

“The last appearance was in October. “We attended and it was postponed again to March next year.

“This is traumatising the children because the man is out on bail and when they see him they are scared.

ALSO READ: Infant in Limpopo dies while mother allegedly out drinking

“All we need as a family is to see the case finalised so that we can move on with our lives,” said the irate mother.

Another mother said she was concerned after police refused to arrest a 21-year-old man accused of raping her daughter, aged 15 years old, in Bethal in Mpumalanga

“They said the two are dating so there is no need to arrest him, but I told them that this is statutory rape.”

Mother concerned

Childline’s Dr Benita Nel said: “In most cases, family members and friends are accused of abuse.

“It is difficult for families to testify against their own family members. “We find that they will withdraw cases or not show up to testify in court.”

ALSO READ: Ekurhuleni couple sentenced for abuse of son, rape and murder of daughter

When contacted for comment on the situation, the department of justice referred questions to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The NPA did not respond to the questions that were sent to them.