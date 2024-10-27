Crime

27 Oct 2024

Zim-woman: 5-year suspended sentence for child abuse

The court sentenced a 32-year-old woman to five years' imprisonment for child abuse.

The abuse came to light when a teacher reported the incident with the Zimbabwe mother to the school principal

The abuse came to light when a teacher reported the incident to the school principal. Picture: iStock

The Burgersfort Regional Court sentenced a 32-year-old woman to five years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, for child abuse and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH). The accused, a foreign national, was also sentenced to three years of correctional supervision.

The court heard that in October 2023, the woman, a Zimbabwean national, abused and assaulted her 10-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son at their home in Mochining Section, Riba Cross, within the Tubatse policing area.

The abuse came to light when a teacher reported the incident to the school principal, who promptly informed social workers, leading to police involvement. The accused was arrested on 14 October 2023 and later released on bail.

Constable Julian Ramatsobane Mphahlele, from the Burgersfort Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, led the investigation, resulting in the conviction.

Limpopo’s Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, praised the court’s decision, warning that potential offenders would face the full force of the law.’

