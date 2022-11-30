The racist ANC is sexist to the core

Martin Williams

We who shun race and gender quotas need to be clear about our reasons for criticising the ANC’s male-dominated, whitefree line-up of candidates for next month’s elective conference.

There are no women candidates for any of the top five ANC posts and no whites or Indians among contenders for the top six jobs. This could change, as nominations from the floor are allowed at the party’s gathering, provided they have the support of at least 25% of delegates.

Thus far the pattern is clear: black men rule, okay. Is there anything wrong with that? Not necessarily. If we decry identity politics, why should we care how many women or men of any colour occupy any positions in the governing party?

Identity politics, obviously, refers to politicking around issues of identity, with gender and race typically the main focus. If ANC cadres want to practice identity politics, let them do so.

Yet, if the candidate list reflects the collective views of all valid branches who took part in the nomination process, we can surmise that members do not subscribe to the ANC’s purported ideals of nonracism and nonsexism.

Hackneyed phrasing about a nonracist, nonsexist society still punctuates ANC propaganda, yet we all know that when party leaders talk about “our people”, they are not referring to melanin-challenged compatriots.

When punted by ANC cadres, the aim of a nonracist, nonsexist society is a sham, a lie. Male dominance also undermines the annual 16 days of activism campaigns, but that’s another story.

ANC branch members read their leaders’ signals well. Hence, they predominantly choose black males. All the candidates for ANC president (Cyril Ramaphosa, Zweli Mkhize), deputy president (Paul Mashatile, Ronald Lamola, Oscar Mabuyane) and secretary-general (Mdumiseni Ntuli, Phumulo Masualle, Fikile Mbalula) are men.

So, too, are the candidates for chair (Stanley Mathabatha, Gwede Mantashe, David Masondo) and treasurer-general (Benjamin Chauke, Pule Mabe, Mzwandile Masina).

Women candidates are relegated to the lower position of deputy secretary-general: (Nomvula Mokonyane, Fébé Potgieter-Gqubule).

Top women contenders Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (81 votes in the run-up) and Lindiwe Sisulu (66 votes) have not given up hope challenging Ramaphosa (2 037 votes) for the party presidency. Yet the chances of either succeeding must be slim, looking at the support they have garnered thus far.

Arguably, these two women are not necessarily victims of patriarchal prejudice. They are simply poor candidates unfit to lead the “glorious movement”, as the ANC is known by the brain-washed.

Perhaps Dlamini-Zuma and Sisulu are not good enough, regardless of gender. This does not mean there are no suitable women presidential candidates within the ANC. More likely, the ANC has a problem electing women leaders.

Earlier this year, Daily Maverick commented that the ANC does not have a single female chair in any province.

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka (2005-2007) and Baleka Mbete (2008-2009) both served brief terms as deputy president of the country, but not of the party.

Somehow this so-called nonsexist organisation has never elected a female president, deputy president, secretary-general or treasurer-general in its 110-year history. The racist ANC is sexist to the core. You can quota me.