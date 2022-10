When the rain brought a premature end to the shortened T20 World Cup cricket fixture between the Proteas and Zimbabwe in Hobart on Monday, many South African supporters thought “here we go again”. The Proteas, rain and World Cups have a long and miserable relationship stretching back to 1992 when, also in Australia, the weather handed South Africa a cruel blow in their first tournament semifinal on their return to international cricket. On Monday, with the Proteas needing just a further 13 runs to grab both points on offer after smashing their way to 51 without loss in three overs,...

When the rain brought a premature end to the shortened T20 World Cup cricket fixture between the Proteas and Zimbabwe in Hobart on Monday, many South African supporters thought “here we go again”.

The Proteas, rain and World Cups have a long and miserable relationship stretching back to 1992 when, also in Australia, the weather handed South Africa a cruel blow in their first tournament semifinal on their return to international cricket.

On Monday, with the Proteas needing just a further 13 runs to grab both points on offer after smashing their way to 51 without loss in three overs, they had to settle for a point against their neighbours after rain forced them off the field for the umpteenth and final time. It was a point dropped, not gained.

But the Proteas, refusing to let it get them down, hit back three days later with an emphatic 104-run victory over Bangladesh in their second match of the tournament in Sydney. The best was yet to come though. Hours after their Sydney demolition, Zimbabwe did them a massive favour by beating Pakistan by one run in a thrilling encounter in Perth.

That result means the Proteas would probably only need to beat India in Perth tomorrow, or Pakistan next week in Sydney, and take full points against the Netherlands in their final encounter to advance to the semifinals, with the top two teams in each group qualifying for the playoffs.

They would also have to hope Zimbabwe’s dream run doesn’t continue, while also not falling further prey to the weather gods. Beating India won’t be easy. India have looked the part in their wins against Pakistan and the Netherlands to top the group.

They also convincingly beat South Africa 2-1 in a T20 series this month and only lost the third match with the series already decided. But Perth’s bounce will suit the SA fast bowlers and, having just scored more than 200 runs against Bangladesh, SA will believe their batsmen can pile on the runs.

Let’s hope the rain stays away – and SA stay positive.