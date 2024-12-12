Proteas announce ODI squad vs Pakistan: Maphaka earns ODI call-up

The Proteas squad for the three-match one-day international series against Pakistan boasts a formidable bowling line-up.

Kwena Maphaka and Ottneil Baartmano have both earned selection in the ODI team. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

The 15-player Proteas squad revealed for next week’s one-day international (ODI) series against Pakistan is coach Rob Walter’s “strongest squad available”.

It includes the likes of 18-year-old bowling prodigy Kwena Maphaka (set to make his 50-ball debut) and the return of veteran paceman Kagiso Rabada.

The three-match series will also see the return of David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen on the batting front.

Proteas squad brimming with bowlers

Maphaka, already capped in T20 Internationals, has displayed promise having been named Player of the Tournament at the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup earlier this year after taking 21 wickets at an average of 9.71.

His stocks have only risen since then, propelling him into the senior national team where he has featured four times for South Africa.

Maphaka will join Kagiso Rabada, who returns to the ODI squad for the first time since the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup semi-final against Australia in November.

The squad also features Dolphins fast bowler Ottneil Baartman, alongside all-rounders Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo.

In the batting department, the squad, led by Temba Bavuma, is bolstered by the return of David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen, who last featured in an ODI in December 2023 against India.

“We have named our strongest squad available, with each player capable of being a match-winner on their day, and we are extremely excited to see how this group performs together,” Walter said.

“The bowling line-up features one of the fastest in the game in KG, and this series offers another great opportunity for a young talent like Kwena to come in and learn first-hand from the best.

“In the batting department, we are thrilled to welcome back David and Heinrich, two of the most destructive players in the game.

He said the series will be crucial in fine-tuning the side’s combinations ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy next year.

Proteas ODI squad against Pakistan

Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Rassie van der Dussen.

ODI Series

Tuesday, 17 December at 2pm

South Africa vs Pakistan – Boland Park, Paarl

Thursday, 19 December at 2pm

South Africa vs Pakistan – Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

Sunday, 22 December at 2pm – Pink Day

South Africa vs Pakistan – Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg