Ramaphosa must be removed in a general election, not via an internal coup

Martin Williams

Whatever the grievances of those who participate in strikes and the so-called national shutdown, they are being used by higher-ups to topple President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Unrealistic wage demands provide an easy way to whip up emotions in tough times. Desperate grievances of workers are being exploited.

Legitimate concerns about the Phala Phala foreign currency burglary are being used for the same purpose. Opposition parties are justified in pursuing Ramaphosa over Phala Phala.

Yet the chief beneficiaries in the short term will be the radical economic transformation (RET) faction of the ANC, plus the Economic Freedom Fighters, united behind a Paul Mashatile presidency with Julius Malema as deputy.

That’s what’s at stake as we move towards the planned 20 March stayaway and remaining Phala Phala hurdles facing Ramaphosa. His enemies within the party are trying to force an outcome which they have not been able to achieve in parliament or ANC processes.

In December, parliament voted against the establishment of an impeachment committee, in response to a Section 89 report, which said Ramaphosa might have a Phala Phala case to answer. Days later Ramphosa won re-election as ANC leader.

His enemies then pinned their hopes on a Phala Phala report by acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka. Yet her preliminary report cleared Ramaphosa. Similarly, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) announced that Ramaphosa and the company which administers Phala Phala are tax-compliant.

Other Phala Phala obstacles lie ahead for Ramaphosa. The Reserve Bank has yet to deliver its report. And the Hawks’ criminal investigation continues.

The reports by the public protector and Sars are setbacks for RETs. Their cause was also damaged by chaos in Tshwane, where their elected mayor was a “weekend special” mired in controversy over sequestration and fake documentation.

Mashatile has a leading role in the ANC/EFF attempts to take over Gauteng metros – in a manner not approved by Ramaphosa. In light of these setbacks, the RETs are desperate to make an impact. Their first prize would be Ramaphosa’s resignation, which is not impossible.

In recent months he has been close to resigning. In December last year, before the Section 89 panel report on Phala Phala was debated in parliament, there were stories about how he told confidantes he would resign. After persuasion, including from business leaders, he stayed.

More recently, in the build-up to a long-awaited announcement about Cabinet changes, the presidency said Ramaphosa had a cold. This raised eyebrows as he was seen hosting Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and attending a game auction dinner.

Echoing corridor speculation, one MP suggested on Facebook that Ramaphosa had again wanted to resign, this time because his Cabinet choices were resisted by Cosatu and the SACP. He was persuaded to stay.

Now, Ramaphosa is a target of protesters. Does he have the courage to face them down, or is he a quitter? What happens if he quits? A Mashatile/Malema presidency will be economically ruinous. In comparison, the current greylisting and downgrades will seem like glory days.

We need Ramaphosa to stay until he is removed in a general election, as soon as possible. Not via an internal coup.

