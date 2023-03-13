Marizka Coetzer
13 Mar 2023
Politics

Phala Phala: Ramaphosa’s ex-security head, other cops not off the hook

The Public Protector has recommended disciplinary action against Major-General Wally Rhoode and Sergeant Hlulani Rekhoto in her leaked draft report.

President Cyril Ramaohosa on the podium.
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Gallo Images/Netwerk 24/ Edrea du Toit
While everyone waited for acting Public Protector (PP) Kholeka Gcaleka to release the final findings of the months-old investigation into the Phala Phala scandal, it seems President Cyril Ramaphosa could walk away unharmed, while the heads of others involved may roll. Phala Phala report leaked It was believed Gcaleka would clear Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing regarding the break-in and theft of $580 000 (about R8 million) in cash at his Limpopo game farm in 2020. ALSO READ: Phala Phala: EFF rejects ‘nonsensical’ Public Protector report clearing Ramaphosa However, it was understood action would be initiated against Major-General Wally Rhoode and...

