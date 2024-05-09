‘No new uniforms for criminals’ – Malema says EFF will prioritise citizens over prisoners

'Even if the uniform is torn at the back, it's none of our business,' says Malema.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has promised to give more government benefits to law-abiding citizens.

Malema addressed the Brits community in North West on Thursday.

He promised the residents that should the EFF be in government after the 29 May elections, the benefits currently being given to prisoners will be given to law-abiding citizens.

These include water, electricity and food.

“Our children will not resort to Savanna when they’re bored. They will read books because we plan to send them to school free of charge,” said Malema.

“We’ll give them food, school shoes and uniforms for free. Our children can’t learn with an empty stomach. They have asked me where the money for free school uniforms will come from.

“I’ve told them I will take it from the same place where the money for prisoners’ uniforms comes from. You give prisoners uniforms every year, but not our children.

“Under the EFF government, a prisoner will get a uniform when they’re arrested and no new uniform will be provided for them until they’re released. Even if its torn at the back, it’s none of our business.

“A prisoner in jail has breakfast, lunch and supper. A citizen outside doesn’t even know where the next meal will come from.

“Why do people who broke the law have better things than those who are law-abiding? The EFF will love you more than the prisoners. By loving you, we will be discouraging you from committing crime and going to prison.”

Malema: Fight poverty, fight crime

The EFF leader reiterated the party’s stance on crime being a socio-economic issue that should be approached as such.

“We must fight poverty in order to defeat crime. We cannot defeat crime if there is poverty,” said Malema.

“In two years’ time, when we say we’ll create jobs, land and stop load shedding, we’re not just talking.”

He said the EFF councillors in the area had already fought for more than 1 000 residents to find jobs in the mines.

“The mines know that if you say no to the EFF, you run the risk of not running that mine the following day. That’s why we want the EFF everywhere to do what its doing here,” he said.

“It’s important that when we govern, our people see something. Even when we’re not in government, when they see us making an effort, they know we can be relied on.

“So, we are going to make sure that government, the mines and private sector work for our people.”

Community projects

In January last year, the EFF vowed to reward its best-performing councillors with R50 000 every month to use on a community development project.

The EFF Will reward it's best performing Councillor each month with R50 000 to use on a community development project.



Let us rescue our communities pic.twitter.com/8LOr4fGJft — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 31, 2023

One of the party’s councillors in North West used the money for the weekly provision of vegetables to community members.

“Our councillor who was given R50 000 for being the best councillor didn’t use the money for himself. He used it at the community centre where he gives people vegetables every Wednesday,” said Malema.

“What kind of councillor is this one which you can’t find anywhere in South Africa?

“On the other hand, you have ANC councillors who, instead of giving people vegetables, even when they don’t eat them, they steal them and they end up rotting.”